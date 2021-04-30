close
Fri Apr 30, 2021



Bilawal, Aimal Wali agree on joint political struggle

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan. Discussing the political situation in the country, both the leaders agreed on a joint political struggle for a progressive Pakistan.

