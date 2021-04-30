close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
April 30, 2021

Application date for Jalozai housing scheme extended

April 30, 2021

PESHAWAR: The last date for submission of applications for Phase-3 of Jalozai Housing Scheme has been extended from April 30 to May 12.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister, while talking to a news channel on Thursday, said the decision was taken after extra interest of the people in Jalozai Housing Scheme and to provide relief to the people from hardship during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said to ensure in time balloting, the process of scrutiny of received applications would continue.

