Fri Apr 30, 2021
Obaid Abrar Khan
April 30, 2021

Rs8.3 bn transaction reference: Court summons Zardari, co-accused on May 20

Obaid Abrar Khan
April 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Thursday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari in a reference related to a transaction of over Rs8.3 billion through fake bank accounts.

Judge Asghar Ali directed Zardari to appear before him on May 20 along with stenographer Mushtaq Ahmed. Zardari along with a former employee of the President House, Mushtaq Ahmed, has been named as the accused in the reference filed with an accountability court by the NAB.

According to the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 billion took place between Mushtaq Ahmed and a private housing society. The amount was used to purchase properties in a posh locality of Karachi, it said. Zardari owns these properties. Ahmed remained an employee of the President’s House from 2009 to 2013.

