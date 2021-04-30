Ukraine business team to visit Pakistan in June

Islamabad : A 10-member business delegation of Ukraine led by President, Chernihiv Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry has planned to visit Pakistan from June 8-11 to hold B2B meetings with Pakistani counterparts and explore opportunities of business partnerships and bilateral trade promotion.

This was said by Vitalii Zaianchkovskye, deputy head of Mission, Embassy of Ukraine while interacting with the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), said a press release issued here Thursday. Vitalii Zaianchkovskye said that the delegation would be representing various sectors including agriculture, textiles, leather, chemicals, edible oil etc. and would like to visit various factories in Pakistan in order to explore business collaborations with members of Pakistani business community.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Ukraine in 2020 reached just over $411 million with trade balance highly in favour of Ukraine, however, this trade volume was much less than the actual potential of both countries. He said that Pakistan was exporting many good quality products to foreign world at cost effective prices including textiles, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, leather products, sports goods, rice, fruits & vegetables, cement, electronics products, engineering goods and urged that Ukraine to import these products from Pakistan.