Man awarded life sentence

Rawalpindi: The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Rawalpindi Muhammad Afzal Majoka awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs500,000 to a man in a murder case.

Saddar Barooni Police Station registered a case under Section of 302 against Mansar Abbas for killing Muhammad Rasheed in December 2020. The accused was continuously teasing a young girl while late Muhammad Rasheed forbade him. The accused opened fire and killed Muhammad Rasheed and fled from the scene on the occasion. The girl also recorded her statement in court against the accused.