Head constable killed by son

LAHORE:A 48-year-old man was shot dead by his son in Hadyara area on Thursday following a property issue. The deceased Altaf Hussain was serving as a head constable in Special Branch. The accused Hafeez got infuriated while exchanging hot words with his father over a property issue and shot and injured him. The injured Altaf was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy. DIG Operations took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Cantt. Woman arrested for killing nephew: Police Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her nephew. Sundas Bibi allegedly strangled her two-year nephew Shayan in Ghaziabad area. A few days ago police had registered a case that the child was abducted by some unidentified. Later, the body of the child was recovered from a plot. Police launched an investigation and included accused Sundas Bibi in the probe who during the investigation confessed that she strangled the boy out of jealousy. She told the police that she threw his body in a plot from the roof her house.

ULEMA MEET SP: SP Model Town held a meeting with the organisers of Shia procession on Ramazan 21. A delegation of Shia Ulema, licence holders, founders and others held a meeting with SP Dost Muhammad Khosa. They discussed security situation on Youm-e-Ali and government guidelines for Corona SOPs. Khosa told the organisers that all Majalis, processions and other activities will be allowed according to the government guidelines.

commits suicide: A 45-year-old woman committed suicide reportedly by consuming acid in Shahdara on Thursday. According to details, the victim Somia, who was working in a factory, was frustrated due to her domestic family issues. On the day of the incident, she was so frustrated that she consumed acid. Her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to a nearby hospital but the victim could not survive.

Man injured during robbery: A man was shot at and injured over resistance during robbery in Raiwind on Thursday. According to details, the victim Amir along with his uncle Riaz was going somewhere on a bike. In the midway, they were intercepted by unidentified suspects who tried to loot the victims. Amir offered resistance on which the suspects resorted to firing. He received bullet injuries and admitted in hospital for treatment. Police said that they were searching for the suspects.

PO arrested: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender namely Ghulam Fareed. The FIA had registered a case against the said accused under section 17/22 EO 1979. The accused extorted Rs 2,70,000 from complainant Abdul Razaq for sending him to Oman on employment visa but failed to honour his commitment and had absconded for fear of arrest. The FIA team comprising Inspector Wahab Ahmad along with Hina Sehrish ASI, Nazar Muhammad FC and M Abbas FC arrested the said proclaimed offender.

ACCIDENTS: At least eight people died whereas 837 were injured in 784 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24. Out of this, 503 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 334 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

ARRESTED: Shahdara police arrested two members of a robbers’ gang. The suspects have been identified as Pervaiz alias Gaiji and M Boota. Police recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons. Many cases have been traced against the suspects registered in various police stations.

FIRE: Valuables were burnt in a house fire in Shadbagh area. The fire erupted due to short circuit in the house near Neelam Cinema. Nearby people tried to control it. On failure, they called rescue teams. Firefighters reached the spot extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.