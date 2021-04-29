25 held in Lower Dir over SOPs’ violation

TIMERGARA: Following directives from deputy commissioner Lower Dir, the officials on Wednesday visited Khall and Rabat bazaars and arrested 25 shopkeepers for violation of the SOPs meant for coronavirus.

Speaking to this scribe by phone, Naib Tehsildar Amjad Khan said that the arrested shopkeepers had been handed over to station house officer (SHO) Khall Police Station where FIR was lodged against them whereas 15 others were fined.

The district administration also disinfected Khall and Rabat bazaars with chlorinated water and distributed facemasks among shopkeepers and commuters. He appealed to the people and traders to cooperate with the district administration in implementing the government SOPs to contain Covid-19.