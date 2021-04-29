Counter-Terrorism Department sets up special anti-extortion desk

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has set up a special anti-extortion desk and the field units have been provided new technology for identification and verification of terrorists on the spot through their smartphones.

“A special anti-extortion desk has been established for the identification of terrorist groups involved in making extortion calls across the province. The desk is working on threat calls from Afghanistan along with developing regional and police station-wise heat maps. It will also identify and block grey traffic in coordination with FIA and PTA,” a source told The News.

The desk will analyse victims by locality, profession and caste and list Afghan phone numbers to effectively go after the terrorists involved and ensure the security of those receiving extortion calls.

The CTD has also set up a Social Media Analysis and Investigation Wing to monitor groups and individuals involved in hate speech as well as the violent extremists using the social media.

The desk will generate a monthly report while monitoring the suspects and groups and sharing with FIA and others if they fall under the Cyber Crime Act.

An official requesting anonymity confirmed that the two special desks had been set up as part of revamping the CTD over the last few weeks.

Besides, he added, coordination with other law-enforcement agencies had been improved for effectively going after the terrorist groups. “Apart from the special desks, the technical team of the CTD has developed an indigenous android application, CIVS, that will enable field units to obtain all information concerning the CTD FIRs and proclaimed offenders including their profile, CNIC and family tree. With a single click, the information about the most wanted terrorists having head money and digital surveillance of persons placed in the 4th schedule will also become available,” the official informed.

The CTD, the official added, had developed another application, SIVS, to enable the field units to obtain on the spot biometric verified SIMs information, SIMs registered on CNIC, real-time location of any suspect, mobile/SIM network portability, driving license information, and other details.

The 3 GSM locators of the CTD have been upgraded recently from 2G/3G to 4G and can be further upgraded to 5G. Recently, wide band jammers have been installed in 30 single cabin pickups for blocking remote controlled IEDs. “The forensic lab and the monitoring cell of the CTD are also being upgraded under a project that will be completed in around two months,” the official added.