Taimur Jhagra secures bail in corona SOPs violation case

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra as well as owner and manager of the restaurant have got bail by submitting personal surety bonds in violation of the Covid-19 SOPs case on Wednesday.

“All three are on bail by submitting personal surety bonds,” a police official told The News.

The Sarband Police Station had lodged a case on the complaint of Assistant Commissioner Matani against the health minister for violating the corona SOPs while attending an iftar dinner at a local restaurant. The case was lodged after the pictures of the event went viral on social media. Many criticised the minister for not following the SOPs.

Jhagra said he would not shy away from the legal process after a case was registered against him for violating the SOPs. “I was invited to a private iftar dinner. I was told there would be a few close friends. I was neither aware of the number of people who ended up being there, nor the location, until I reached. I understand the hurt and anger caused,” the minister stated.

He added that he was proud that this was a government where a sitting minister was expected to face the law. “I will not shy away from the legal process,” he stated. A number of supporters of Jhagra also posted messages in his favour.

Many on social media were criticising the action and said action should also be taken against other politicians as well as senior officials of police and administration who themselves uploaded many photos of iftar without following SOPs. They were also unhappy as to why commoners were being arrested if police or administration cannot arrest influential people.

However, the matter was hushed up instead of going after the influential people including politicians and police and admin officers who violated SOPs.