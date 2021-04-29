close
April 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2021

One killed in Bannu firing

Peshawar

BANNU: A man was killed while a passer-by sustained injuries in firing over women-related issue in Bazaar Ahmad Khan in Saidabad area in the district on Wednesday.

Dilyaz Khan, a resident of Bazaar Ahmad Khan, told the police that he and Salman were gossiping when Mughal Baz and Zeenatullah came and started firing on them.

