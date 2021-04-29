Woman stabbed by husband dies

LAHORE:A woman who was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon by her husband a few days back in the Shalimar area died on Wednesday. Victim Rubina was married to Ejaz. Their relationship had soured. They would often quarrel with each other and the woman’s husband would allegedly subject her to torture.

A few days back, the couple exchanged harsh words with each other over a minor issue. Ejaz turned so furious that he attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon. She suffered severe injuries and was admitted to hospital where she succumbed to her wounds. A case has been registered against the suspect.

Man shot at, injured: A man was shot at and injured by two suspects over mortgage dispute in the Shafiqabad area on Wednesday. The suspects identified as Adeel and Rizwan reportedly had rented a house on mortgage from victim Rizwan. Both parties few days back had exchanged harsh words over the payment. On the day of the incident, the suspects riding a motorbike shot at the victim. He received bullet injuries and was admitted to hospital. Rizwan worked as a food vendor.

Murderer arrested: A suspected murderer who burnt the body of a transgender after killing him in Nishter Colony a few days ago was here on Wednesday. Victim Arsalan alias Channua and accused Babar Ali were friends. Arsalan would sing and dance in parties to earn his livelihood. Babar developed a dispute with him in Asif Town over Rs16,000. When Arsalan did not return his money, Babar pushed him from stairs and hanged him to death and set his body on fire. Family of the victim told the police that the victim was murdered as he had marks of rope around his neck. Police had registered a case and arrested the suspect.

Two hit to death: Two women were killed while five others injured in road accident in Shahdara Town on Wednesday. The victims were riding a rickshaw and going somewhere. Suddenly, a speeding truck hit the rickshaw. As a result, the vehicle was completely damaged and the passengers in it received fatal injuries. They were shifted to hospital where two women died. Police impounded the truck and removed the bodies to morgue. However, the suspected driver managed to flee the scene.