Thu Apr 29, 2021
April 29, 2021

Strict measures

Newspost

 
The number of Covid-19 deaths is increasing at a fast pace. Many critically ill patients are fighting for their lives. The third wave is quite lethal. It is important that the government takes serious steps regarding the implementation of SOPs.There should be a strict punishment for those who are neglecting SOPs.

Rahim Humraz

Balnigwar

