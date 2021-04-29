CAA cruise into football tourney semis in style

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority defeated Eagle FC by 5-1 and qualified for the semi-finals of Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Night Football Tournament here Tuesday night at Naya Nazimabad football ground.

CAA dominated the first half, firing three goals. Shehzad scored in the 17th minute, Bilal in the 30th, and Faisal in the 44th.

Naveed and Babar Juma scored two more goals to make it 5-0 but in the dying minutes of the game, Eagle FC's Omar Javed scored a consolatory goal.