close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
April 29, 2021

CAA cruise into football tourney semis in style

Sports

P
PPI
April 29, 2021

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority defeated Eagle FC by 5-1 and qualified for the semi-finals of Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Night Football Tournament here Tuesday night at Naya Nazimabad football ground.

CAA dominated the first half, firing three goals. Shehzad scored in the 17th minute, Bilal in the 30th, and Faisal in the 44th.

Naveed and Babar Juma scored two more goals to make it 5-0 but in the dying minutes of the game, Eagle FC's Omar Javed scored a consolatory goal.

Latest News

More From Sports