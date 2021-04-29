Archery Federation forms commissions for 2021-25 term

KARACHI: Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) has formed various commissions for the 2021-25 term for the development of the game across Pakistan.

The executive committee of the federation decided this in its last meeting. The bodies formed are National Archery Coaches Commission, National Women Archery Commission, National Archery Judges Commission, and Athletes Commission.

“The commissions are awaiting by-laws to start working,” said Farrukh Bilal, Chair of the Coaches Commission while talking to ‘The News’. "This is to be done soon," he added.

Zainab Shaukat will head the women commission and Abdur Rehman the athletess commission. The committee delegated the authority to nominate the head of the judges commission to PAF’s president, who will do that in consultation with the senior vice president.

The committee further decided that the chairs of the commissions, except for those who are members of the federation as per statutes, will be non–voting members of the Executive Committee of PAF.