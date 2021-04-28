13-year-old girl raped by guest in Okara

OKARA: A 13-year-old girl was raped in chak 51/3R on Tuesday.

Accused Zahid Mehmood Ghuman came to the house of Atiqa as a guest. He raped her daughter when she was not at home. The police have registered a case.

MEDICAL STORE LOOTED: Three bandits barged into a medical store and took away Rs 450,000.

Muhammad Naveed of village 35/2RA was sitting at his medical store at Satghara chowk on Okara-Faisalabad Highway when three motorcyclist bandits came and took snatched Rs 450,000 from him and customers.

Meanwhile, a house was looted and a woman was abducted in village Mancharian. Muhammad Ashraf’s wife Afshan Bibi and children were at home when accused Muhammad Zahid Asif, his mother and others entered the home and took away cash and abducted Afshan Bibi. A case has been registered.

MAN INJURED OVER LITIGATION: A man was shot at and injured in a litigation rivalry in village 34/3L.

Imdad Hussain and his brother Muzamil Hussain were working in fields when their brother Shahzad and his two accomplices came and opened fire at them, leaving Muzamil wounded.