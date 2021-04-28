Workers minimum wage increased by Rs2,000

LAHORE:The Punjab government has increased the minimum monthly wage of workers by Rs2,000. It has been increased from Rs17,500 to Rs19,500 while the minimum daily wage has been fixed at Rs750.

Punjab Minimum Wages Board issued a notification in this regard here on Tuesday. The increase will take effect on July 1 this year. The board had asked the stakeholders to make their suggestions and objections known within a month regarding the increase in wages of labourers.

Labour Minister Ansar Majeed said the Labour Department is providing health, education and housing facilities to workers in the province. Social security hospitals are being set up in Sargodha, Taunsa and Faisalabad to facilitate workers while computerised social security health cards have been issued to registered workers.

The minister said the monthly contribution of Rs40 from the workers has been abolished. “The workers have been given relief of Rs4.5 billion per annum while the industrialists have been given relief of Rs5.5 billion in the form of social security fines. Quality education is being provided to 55,000 children of labourers in schools. IT reforms have enhanced the efficiency of the department by ensuring transparency in departmental affairs,” the minister said.

DTS: Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) Secretary Ehsan Bhutta has directed field supervisors of Department of Tourist Services (DTS) to improve revenue collection. Chairing a meeting of heads of all subordinate sections, here Tuesday, TAD secretary asked Additional Secretary to talk with deputy commissioners of those districts where DTS field supervisors were facing difficulties in revenue collection.

DELEGATION: A delegation of All-Pakistan Corrugated Cartons Manufacturers Association led by its chairman Zaki Ijaz called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. Secretary Industries Wasif Khursheed was also present.

The delegation demanded that the packages sector be given the status of an industry. Different matters including shortage of papers and customs duty also came under discussion. The minister assured to resolve the problems faced by the packages industry adding that every possible support will be provided and the federal government will be approached for giving the status of industry to the packages sector.