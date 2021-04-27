Traders allege: KPFS&HFA action illegal, official rejects allegations

NOWSHERA: The leaders of traders union have criticised the staff of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) office after accusing them of ‘illegal’ actions against the traders.

Speaking at a press conference here, Tajir Ittehad leader Muhammad Ayub Butt and others alleged that KPFS&HFA had become a nuisance for the small traders and shopkeepers which badly affected their businesses.

He said that ‘illegal’ actions of the staff had compelled the traders and shopkeepers to wind up their businesses, adding that they were already facing hard times due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns. The trader said that KPFS&HFA was basically established for the manufacturing sector to check adulteration and counterfeit food products. He alleged that the staff were involved in unlawful activities and were minting money on one pretext or the other. He appealed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to take notice of the local office of the authority and get the traders rid of staff highhandedness. It may be mentioned KPFS&HFA on Saturday carried out a massive crackdown against food adulteration and unearthed counterfeit beverages factories in various districts, including Nowshera.

The officials of the authority raided factories and shops selling spurious food products in Nowshera. When contacted, KPFS&HFA Assistant Director Farkhanda rejected the allegations and said that the staff had taken legal actions against the traders and shopkeepers selling adulterated and spurious food products.