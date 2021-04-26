close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
PFUJ condemns murder of journalist

National

 
April 26, 2021

ISLAMABAD: PFUJ has strongly condemned the murder of journalist Abdul Wahid Raesani in Quetta who was killed by unknown assailants in a firing incident on Qambrani road near Bank Colony. Raesani, who was working with a local daily Azadi as a reporter, breathed his last at the hospital. PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi in a press statement on Sunday demanded immediate arrest of killers.

