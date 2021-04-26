PMC cracks down on admission anomalies

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has cracked down on more than 50 private medical and dental colleges over irregularities in the recent admissions.

The action was taken on the people's complaints about merit violation, non-display of interview marks, enrolments even before the release of merit list, and collection of advance fee.

According to the PMC, which regulates medical and dental education in the country, it will ensure the re-advertising of admissions to some colleges and refund of excessive fee by others.

Some of those medical and dental colleges didn't display interview marks and/or merit lists before admissions, while others didn't display merit lists in accordance with the PMC admission regulations or enrolled students before the issuance of the merit list by the PMC and thus, violating the admission regulations.