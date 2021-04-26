Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Mr Abidi, I want to request for some guidance about how I can become media anchorperson or lawyer. My parents do not agree with me and suggested me to choose Disaster Management. I do not want to do it anymore as I don’t have interest in this subject. Therefore, sir, please guide me what should I do, should I continue with this or change the field? (Zafraan Hameed Raja, Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Mr Raja, I think this is a very important and popular subject. Your chosen subject has very much potential not only in Pakistan but also in foreign countries especially Western world too. I don’t see any reason why you can’t successfully complete your degree in Disaster Management and still be an anchorperson keeping in view the intelligence that you would be equipped with due to this degree. My recommendation is that right now you continue this degree.

Q2: Dear sir, I am currently studying an undergraduate degree. Before my degree, I passed A Levels (in Law, World History and Economics). Now I am thinking of doing CSS and join Foreign Service as professional career. Please suggest me which bachelor programme I must choose? I want to study in Pakistan (Fariya Noman Siddiqui, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Fariya, I suggest a bachelor’s degree with International Relations or Development Studies with Economics. You must increase your proficiency in reading of general IQ books, including newspapers and journals that are published inside Pakistan and across the globe. My best wishes for your success in your CSS.

Q3: My younger son Javaid is expected to appear and pass his examination for A-Level. His subjects are Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics and Computing. My son wants to get admission in Petroleum or Chemical Engineering. He is very good in computing also. Your expert suggestions and advice on the future prospects in these subjects shall be highly appreciated. (Haneef Malik - Lahore)

Ans: I would suggest him to select Communication Engineering, Electronics or Mechatronics Engineering because these subjects have more prospects in the future rather than Chemical or Petroleum Engineering. If he has strong Math and Physics he will be more successful in these subjects.

Q4: Respected Abidi sb, I passed my FSc (Pre-Medical), BSc in Commerce and later on Masters in Business Administration with specialisation in finance. I seek your expert advice as my parents are saying do further study like MPhil / PhD in economics. They are suggesting me to do this from IBA Karachi. I have some teaching experience too, please advise. (Hanzla Burhan Khan - Karachi)

Ans: At this stage, the most important thing is work experience instead of planning for any MPhil or a PhD. Your practical experience will enable you to make some research around you and interact with relevant people who can help you to focus on subject line that you may choose for research. I’m sure attempting any research as MPhil or PhD will not help at this particular stage.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).