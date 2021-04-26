Kite string claims another life

LAHORE:A 51-year old man died when a stray kite string slit his throat in the limits of Harbanspura police on Sunday.

The victim identified as Manzoor was passing through Canal Road on a bike when a stray kite string fell on him near Harbanbspura underpass and deeply cut his throat. He was rushed to hospital in the Cantt area but succumbed to his injuries. The victim Manzoor hailed from Nankana Sahab.

The death exposed the negligence of the Lahore police once again, while the Punjab government also seemed reluctant to take action against the supervisory officers who usually made their subordinates scapegoats. In the wake of the fresh incident, DIG Operations Lahore suspended the Harbanspura SHO for not controlling the kite flying in his jurisdiction. IGP took notice of the incident and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report and arrest the culprits.

It is pertinent to mention that a Dyal Singh College lecturer Aftab Ahmad died when a metallic kite string slashed his throat near Ichhra on Ferozepur Road on March 5.

Aftab hailed from Kanganpur, Kasur. The victim was on his way to the college in the morning when the incident occurred. He reached the Ichhra flyover when a stray kite string got entangled around his neck and left a deep wound. Some motorists called the police and Rescue 1122 and a citizen filmed the scene. The mobile phone video went viral on social media. He was taken to a local hospital by a motorist where he died. The police command suspended the SHO concerned instead of holding the senior officers responsible.

CM takes notice: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The chief minister directed an action against the responsible besides strictly enforcement ban on kite flying. He directed an indiscriminate action against those who were involved in kite flying.

He ordered the police department to ensure the ban on kite flying strictly. Usman Buzdar also extended heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the deceased.

Youth dies: A 22-year old youth lost his life in a road accident in the Badami Bagh area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Asif. It was reported that Asif was on his way on a tractor trolley when the vehicle overturned. As a result, Asif got fatal injuries and died on the spot. Body was shifted to morgue.

cases registered: Around 1,900 cases were registered and 1,969 persons were arrested for violating the Kite Flying Act during the current year. As per Lahore police, raw materials of 37,500 kites, 3,042 kites and more than 7,000 kites were also recovered from the possession of the accused.