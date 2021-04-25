Faisalabad reports 16 more corona deaths, 230 new cases

FAISALABAD: Sixteen more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 782 in the district and 230 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said 616 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period.

He said so far 11,025 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 5,742.

He said 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 279 patients, including 172 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 112, including 28 confirmed, admitted to DHQ Hospital, and 77, including 31 confirmed, were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad.

Moreover, 3,766 patients are in home isolation.

11 shops sealed: Eleven shops were sealed and shopkeepers were arrested for not selling sugar at fixed price in Lundianwala.

Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abideen visited different shops and found that the shopkeepers were not selling sugar at fixed price.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari arrested shopkeeper Habibur Rehman at Kutchery Bazaar for opening a mobile phone shop despite the lockdown and got a case registered against him under the Punjab Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Act at Rail Bazaar police station.

Shopping malls sealed: Six more shopping malls, three schools and a restaurant were sealed for violation of corona SOPs here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stated that 869 shopping malls, 295 restaurants, 103 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed and 59 public transport vehicles were seized for violating corona SOPs/lockdown since March 15. He directed the assistant commissioners to implement corona SOPs in letter and spirit and there should be zero tolerance in this regard.

Vaccination of senior citizens: About 536 more senior citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to District Health Officer Dr Ataul Moneem, total 32,606 people had so far been vaccinated against the disease. Of them, 25,943 people had been given the first dose of the vaccine while 6,663 had been given the second dose, he added.

He said that vaccination of senior citizens was under way at Sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samundri New Building, Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New Building Tandlianwala and Rural Health Centre New Building Khurrianwala.

He said that the process of monitoring the centres was also going on and record was being updated on daily basis.