Sat Apr 24, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

Maryam arrives in Karachi today

Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

LAHORE: The PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz will leave for Karachi today (Saturday) on a two-day visit accompanied by senior party leaders.

Party sources said Maryam Nawaz will address the election rally of PMLN candidate Miftah Ismail in NA-249. Nawaz will meet party leaders tomorrow (Sunday).

Maryam will also address workers at Karachi Baldia Town Chandni Chowk. She was also scheduled to meet important personalities from various walks of life during her tour.

