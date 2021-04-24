Azma Bukhari denies rift in Sharif family

LAHORE: The rumours of differences in the Sharif family have died long ago and those talking about extracting Sheen from Noon were facing embarrassment.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement issued here Friday. She said that Pervez Musharraf fled the country while searching for Sheen and Meemfrom Noon while Jahangir Tareen took away at least 40 members with him.

Shahbaz Sharif was punished for supporting his brother and not because of corruption, Azma alleged. She said release of Shahbaz Sharif from jail had created new passion and enthusiasm among the party workers. She claimed that PML-N would remain the largest political party in the country.