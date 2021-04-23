Price-hike increases crime in society: PHC

By News report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday directed the government to take solid measures to control the unprecedented price hike.

“The federal and provincial government officials and all concerned should sit together and find a solution to control the price hike. The prices of food items are going beyond the reach of the public,” remarked PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan while hearing a case about the price-hike. The CJ remarked that not only the poor but even the middle class cannot afford the current prices of food and other daily use items.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid directed the government and all relevant departments to take effective and solid measures to control the situation and provide relief to the common man who is suffering for a long due to the situation.

The court directed the administration to go after the traders and all those involved in inflation and charging high from the public. The court observed that price hike increases crimes in the society.

The CJ observed that government should first take care of the requirements of the public before exporting any item so that prices in the local market are not increased.

He praised a Sikh trader from Khyber who is selling food items to locals at low prices in respect of the Ramazan. He said that the Muslims should also do the same.

During the hearing secretary food, adviser to the chief minister on food, deputy commissioner Peshawar, advocate general and other officials appeared before the court. The secretary food told the court that the prices of meat and chicken went high due to a decrease in production. The officials submitted to the court that actions are being taken daily against the hoarders and traders involved in profiteering. They said that steps had been taken in Ramazan to ensure the availability of food items at normal prices.