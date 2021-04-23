close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AM
Asif Mehmood
April 23, 2021

Punjab relieves Rangers after peace restored

Top Story

AM
Asif Mehmood
April 23, 2021

LAHORE: After restoration of peace, the Punjab home department has relieved 3,500 Rangers personnel called in on April 12 in various cities — Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, DG Khan etc — to deal with law and order situation due to the TLP protest, it is learnt. The government will pay Rs30 million to the Rangers for the 10-day deployment of its personnel. The home department will pay this amount after approval from the cabinet sun-committee on law and order.

Latest News

More From Top Story