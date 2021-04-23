Punjab relieves Rangers after peace restored

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: After restoration of peace, the Punjab home department has relieved 3,500 Rangers personnel called in on April 12 in various cities — Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, DG Khan etc — to deal with law and order situation due to the TLP protest, it is learnt. The government will pay Rs30 million to the Rangers for the 10-day deployment of its personnel. The home department will pay this amount after approval from the cabinet sun-committee on law and order.