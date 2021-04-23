Girl, 13, gang-raped in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 13-year-old girl was gang-raped by three persons in the limits of Shera Kot police on Thursday.
The victim was shifted to a local hospital. The IGP has taken notice of the incident and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard and take strict legal action against the culprits involved in the incident.