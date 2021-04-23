close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
Girl, 13, gang-raped in Lahore

LAHORE: A 13-year-old girl was gang-raped by three persons in the limits of Shera Kot police on Thursday.

The victim was shifted to a local hospital. The IGP has taken notice of the incident and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard and take strict legal action against the culprits involved in the incident.

