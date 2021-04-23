Karachi United, Gharib Shah Union match ends in 2-2 draw

KARACHI: The match between Karachi United and Gharib Shah Union ended in a 2-2 draw in Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Night Football night Naya Nazimabad football ground here on Wednesday.

Affan Siddiqui scored the first goal in the 14th minute to put Karachi United 1-0 up. Noman Ahmed levelled arrears in the 34th minute for Gharib Shah Union. Eight minutes later, he put his side 2-1 up. But Karachi United’s Muhammad Noor equaled score-line 79th minute.