close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
April 23, 2021

Karachi United, Gharib Shah Union match ends in 2-2 draw

Sports

P
PPI
April 23, 2021

KARACHI: The match between Karachi United and Gharib Shah Union ended in a 2-2 draw in Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Night Football night Naya Nazimabad football ground here on Wednesday.

Affan Siddiqui scored the first goal in the 14th minute to put Karachi United 1-0 up. Noman Ahmed levelled arrears in the 34th minute for Gharib Shah Union. Eight minutes later, he put his side 2-1 up. But Karachi United’s Muhammad Noor equaled score-line 79th minute.

Latest News

More From Sports