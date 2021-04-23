61.4-acre land retrieved

LAHORE:In line with the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Board of Revenue Punjab has retrieved 61.4 acres of cultivated state land from squatters in Chak 27/DNB, Yazman, Bahawalpur. The case has been registered against the illegal occupants. The value of the retrieved land is Rs90.2 million. In this regard, SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar stated that the largest operation was underway in the province to retrieve the government land from influential grabbers.