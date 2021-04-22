Task force set up on adulteration

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa Wednesday said a special task force had been formed in the district to launch a crackdown on adulteration mafia as per the instructions of the Punjab government.

Addressing a meeting of the task force, the DC said intelligence agencies would also assist the district administration in launching crackdown on sellers of adulterated items.

He said the task force would include Police, Punjab Food Authority, Food Department, Local Government, Agriculture Department, District Prosecutor, and Special Branch. He said DO Industries would be the Secretary of the task force. The DC said some selfish people were harming the health of the people for their own benefits and were selling substandard and adulterated food.