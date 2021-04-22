DSP Pannu Aqil hurt in firing by kidnappers

SUKKUR: A DSP of Pannu Aqil Police was injured in an exchange of firing with dacoits who were holding two people hostage in the riverine areas of Ghotki.

The Ghotki Police, led by DSP Pano Aqil Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, raided the village of Taighani tribe on Wednesday to recover two hostages kidnapped by the dacoits. The Taighani suspects attacked the police as they neared their hideout, injuring DSP Saeed Ahmed Shaikh. The DSP was shifted to a hospital and the police resumed the action to recover the hostages, but failed to recover them.