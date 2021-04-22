Dr Yasmin Rashid visits PKLI, meets with new dean

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) and met with Dr Faisal Saud Dar, who was appointed as dean of PKLI&RC with effective from April 20, 2021 for a period of 5 years.

Board of Governors Chairman Prof Dr. Syed Javed Raza Gardezi and Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan was also present on the occasion.

Dr Faisal Saud Dar is a highly experienced liver transplant surgeon and he has performed more than 1,050 living donor liver transplants. He performed Pakistan’s first living donor pediatric liver transplant on a nine-year-old boy on April 30, 2012. He performed a liver transplant surgery on a five-month old on April 15, 2014 and performed Pakistan’s first auxiliary liver transplant on a six-year-old girl for Criggler Nijjar Syndrome on June 18, 2014.

Dr Dar also performed Pakistan’s first adult-to-adult living donor liver transplant (LDLT) on a 41 years old man on May 01, 2012; Pakistan’s first domino liver transplant on a 71 years old man on September 21, 2012; Pakistan’s first liver transplant for acute liver failure on a 27 years old man on June 18, 2013; Pakistan first’s pediatric liver transplant for acute Wilson’s disease on 13 years old boy on August 02, 2013; Pakistan’s first Redo Liver Transplant (second transplant) on a 45 years old man. He performed Pakistan’s first dual graft liver transplant.

Dr Faisal Saud has a special interest in adult and paediatric living donor liver transplants, surgical resection of hilar cholangiocarcinoma and pancreatic resections with vascular resections and Shunt surgery for non-cirrhotic portal hypertension. He has expertise in the liver transplant of infants, children, oval graft transplant for obese patients and using small for size grafts.

He has remained associated with several renowned international institutions, including a Fellowship in Hepatobiliary & Pancreatic Surgery from St. Bart’s and The Royal London Hospitals, NHS Trust, London, UK; fellowship in Liver Transplantation/HPB Surgery from Kings College London School of Medicine at Kings College Hospital in London, UK and Fellow of European Board in Transplant Surgery, Paris, France.