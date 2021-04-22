close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

Action against encroachments in Gulshan-e-Hadeed demanded

Karachi

Showing their concerns over the illegal occupation of footpaths and roundabouts in various sectors of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, the Pakistan Steel Gulshan-e-Hadeed Committee (Hadeed Welfare Trust) has asked the Karachi commissioner and other relevant authorities to remove the encroachments.

In a letter sent to the commissioner, Haq Nawaz Khattak, incharge of Hadeed Welfare Trust, informed him that encroachers had constructed their setups by the roadside and in the playgrounds of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, disturbing the smooth movement of transport and pedestrians.

Temporary and fixed encroachments on roads and footpaths are on various locations of Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase 1, including the surrounding area of Allah Wali Chowrangi and Sindhu Chowk, opposite side of Masjid Diyar-e-Habib an Al-Hadeed Hospital to Ideal Mart, the letter said.

In Gulshan-e-Hadeed’s Phase 2, fixed and temporary encroachments have been set up in the area from the Market Bus Stop to Masjid-e-Bab-e-Rehmat, surrounding areas of the Telephone Exchange, Double Road, and L-7 Market to L-9 Market (Commercial Market), the letter said.

Also, an illegal taxi stand and other encroachments had been set up opposite and behind the Government Girls Degree College, it said, adding that the association had sent several letters to the authorities, including the Karachi commissioner, but no action had been taken against the encroachers.

