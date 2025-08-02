'It' to 'John Wick': Bill Skarsgård opens why he always chooses 'villain' roles

'Nosferatu' actor to reprise Pennywise in 'Welcome to Derry'

Bill Skarsgård has often played evil roles for which he is largely defined by globally.

His depiction of "Pennywise" the clown in Stephen King’s It film series has been one of the notable works.

Later, the 34-year-old did a fantastic job playing the antagonist named "Marquis" in Keanu Reeves 2023 John Wick.

Bill’s latest film Nosferatu featured him as vampire "Count Orlok" which marked as another distinguished role.

In a recent interview at Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused Podcast, he was asked, “do you get presented the square jawed vanilla hero much or is it just that you’re not interested in that or that people aren’t thinking of you for that?”

The Swedish actor replied, “I don’t know. It’s not I don’t have like a ton of those kinds of clean jaw hero type roles but for me I think genre doesn’t matter like the character or whatever the script is, it needs to like to speak to and resonate with me.”

Bill confessed that he is not a fan of heroes as he believes that they’re realistic.

“I always rooted for the bad guy in the conventional sort of Hollywood movies because the heroes I never believed in them I don’t think that they’re real like that type of idolized flawless hero.”

“I think weird is interesting. I think when it’s f***** up and complicated and messy, I tend go like okay this is challenge”, said The Crow star.

Skarsgård is once again preparing to reprise Pennywise in HBO series, Welcome To Derry.