Kate touched by photographer’s story as mother urges celebration over sorrow

Brother launches fundraising marathon in memory of teen photographer who met William and Kate.

Princess Kate once met teenage photographer Liz Hatton, whose creativity and determination left a lasting impression.

Now, nine months after Liz’s death from cancer, her family and supporters around the world are coming together to mark what would have been her 18th birthday with a month-long fundraising challenge.

The event, Marathon Your Way In A Month has been organised by Liz’s younger brother, Mateo, to raise money for their family charity, Capture, throughout August.

Participants are invited to complete 26 miles in any form they choose, with Mateo taking on a triathlon-style mix of swimming, cycling, and running.

The tribute honours the 17-year-old from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, who ticked off a major goal last October when she photographed an investiture at Windsor Castle and privately met the Prince and Princess of Wales on the same day.

Support has already poured in from across the globe, with 60 people signed up including one of Liz’s former nurses from London and an American supporter pledging to complete the distance on both sides of the Atlantic.

As Capture’s first international fundraising campaign, proceeds will support research into the palliative care needs of young cancer patients with survival rates below 15 per cent particularly those diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour, the rare cancer that claimed Liz’s life.

Her mother, Victoria Robayna, said the initiative captures Liz’s spirit perfectly. “We have two choices on Liz’s birthday,” she told The Telegraph.

“One is to sit and cry about what might have been what should have been. The other is to celebrate Liz, her incredible work, and everything she stood for.

We know which one Liz would have told us to do, and it definitely would not have been to sit crying.”