Prince Andrew’s ex speaks out in support after Duke hit with major blow

Prince Andrew’s celebrations were short-lived as King Charles’s brother finds himself dragged back into drama, which he thought was finally over.

The disgraced Duke of York was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019 by his own mother, late Queen Elizabeth, for his association with shameful sex scandal and questionable ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Last month, the FBI investigation into the Epstein files was concluded citing that the claims were based on “unfounded theories”. While it freed Andrew from any possible criminal charges, as no evidence could prove so, his public reputation was irrevocable.

Now, Andrew’s name has emerged once again after Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly included him among “100 men” she discussed in a jailhouse meeting with the Department of Justice.

No further details about Andrew were provided to the public about what Maxwell had said.

Friends of Andrew revealed that Andrew is “dismayed” that he is once again caught in the scandal after he had just got done with it.

One of Prince Andrew’s oldest friends told The Daily Beast that it was not surprising the Virginia Giuffre story continues to haunt him. Andrew’s ex-girlfriend came out in support after the report had emerged.

“This story is not going to go away until Andrew is exonerated for a crime he clearly did not commit, and those people behind the setup have been fully exposed as liars,” Lady Victoria Hervey, who briefly dated Andrew told the outlet.

“Virginia’s suicide was tragic, but I’m afraid that doesn’t change the fact that everything she said about being forced to have sex with Andrew was fabricated—just as her outlandish claims about being forced to have sex with Alan Dershowitz were revealed to be,” she continued.

“I said this publicly and regularly while she was alive, and she never sued me or challenged me. The whole case against Andrew was a gigantic shakedown.”