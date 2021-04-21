12 more COVID-19 patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Twelve more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 753 in the district and 149 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

He said coronavirus tests of 789 people were conducted in public and private sector hospital during the same period. He said so far 10,958 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,353. He said 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 107 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammdabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 243 patients, including 143 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 75, including 26 confirmed admitted to the DHQ hospital, and 37, including 21 confirmed were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammdabad. Moreover, 3,104 patients have quarantined themselves at homes.

26,962 subsidised flour bags sold: Some 26,962 wheat flour bags of 10 kilogram each were sold at subsidized rates of Rs 375 in 19 Ramazan Bazaars in the district on Tuesday.

Reportedly, 37,550 kilogram sugar was also sold at the bazaars yesterday.

4 more shopping malls sealed over coronavirus SOPs breach: The authorities Tuesday sealed four more shopping malls, three schools and one restaurant on the breach of coronavirus SOPs. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, 848 shopping malls, 292 restaurants, 91 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed and 59 public transports were seized for violating corona virus SOPs/lockdown since March 15.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit.

Crackdown intensified on sugar hoarders: The district administration has intensified crackdown on sugar hoarders. The authorities seized 276 sugar sacks of 50 kilogram each yesterday.

According to Sadr Assistant Commissioner (AC) Faisal Sultan, a man named Saleem had illegally stored 236 sacks of sugar at his house in Chak 473 G.B and that sugar had been seized.

Similarly, the authorities seized 40 sacks of sugar from a house in Chak 251 RB. According to official sources, the seized sugar would be sold on official rates in market.

Two dacoits killed, three fled during encounters: Two dacoits were killed while three others fled during police encounters at two sites on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said two bandits snatched cash and mobile phones from citizens near Sandal College on Faisal Bajwa Road and escaped. On information, policemen chased the outlaws and opened firing on them. In retaliation, the police killed robber Zaheer Ahmad while his accomplice fled. Meanwhile, policemen ordered for surrendering three accused near Chak No110-JB on Link Road but they opened firing at them.

During the encounter, Kashif died on the spot whereas his two accomplices fled. The police took the body and weapons with a motorcycle into custody and started search operation. —APP