It’s your mess prime minister, clean up or go home: says Bilawal, PPP stays away from NA session

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has told Prime Minister Imran Khan that the law and order situation in the country following clashes with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is the premier's mess to fix and has suggested that he either "clean it up or go home".

The tweet from the PPP leader came a few hours after Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid said the government would present a resolution in the National Assembly seeking the expulsion of the French envoy and withdraw cases against members of the outlawed TLP.

Bilawal referenced the violence that occurred over the past week involving protests by the proscribed organisation, subsequent clashes with police and the government's decision to ban the TLP.

He criticised the prime minister for not bringing the issue to the National Assembly in the first place.

"Agreement wasn't brought to NA, govt took action on streets, then banned (the TLP), people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make statement in NA, didn't take NA into confidence at any stage. Now PTI wants to hide behind NA.

It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) decided to attend proceedings of the National Assembly, the Pakistan People’s Party

(PPP) opted to stay away from the House on Tuesday.

