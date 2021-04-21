Rising prices

Every year, the month of Ramazan brings price hikes. At present, the prices of fruit, vegetables and meat have hit the sky. Meat is being sold at a price which is at least 50 percent more than its previous price. In the same manner, the prices of vegetables have been increased by almost 30 percent. Many households cannot afford this price hike. The government should take proper steps to reduce the prices of essential items.

Muhammad Iqbal Shakar

Kech