Minister thanks CM for approving Rs500m for special children village

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Akhlaq addressed a press conference here on Tuesday to highlight various initiatives taken by the Special Education Department Punjab.

Addressing the media, Ch Akhlaq, who was also flanked by SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said he was grateful to Punjab CM and his cabinet members for approving Rs500 million for the establishment of Pakistan’s first Special Children Village in Sharaqpur. He said Helpline 1162 had also been established for providing guidance to the parents of differently-abled children and lodging their complaints. He added the best thing about this helpline was that when the data of a new child was received the same was added to the system and proper follow-up was ensured from enrollment in a special education centre to resources and feedbacks. He said due to lack of awareness about special education institutions, the admission rate to these centres was quite low and children with disabilities were ten times less likely to visit a school. The minister said that in the wake of a video which went viral in the past in which bus driver and conductor were seen abusing special children, CCTV cameras were being installed in buses to ensure the safety of children.