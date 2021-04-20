South Punjab ACS visits site of Secretariat Complex

BAHAWALPUR: South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar visited the proposed site for offices and residences of officers and staff of South Punjab Secretariat here on Monday.

He directed the early development of the South Punjab Secretariat Complex and residential area. He said that all the concerned departments must complete the paperwork as early and possible and start the development work. Later, he paid a surprise visit to Ramazan Bazaar. He visited various stalls and checked the quality of items being sold. He directed to ensure the availability of essential commodities in adequate quantity.

Webinar: The Department of Political Science, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, organised a webinar series in which the new perspective of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) linking China to Europe and South East Asian countries were discussed. In this initiative, three-dimensional transport network that connects via land, sea and air were taken into account. The webinar started with the inaugural remarks of VC Dr Athar Mahboob. He discussed the proclaiming astute facts of BRI and the new advancement of this mega economic project.

Asserting the Chinese initiative, a bid to enhance regional connectivity and embrace a brighter future. Dr Shafee Moiz Hali, Assistant Professor of Department of Government and Public Policy from National Defense University Islamabad, in his keynote address on the topic of ‘Is China’s BRI a debt trappe or a vision of a shared growth’.

He said that according to his research, more than 60pc of the world’s population would benefit from BRI investments. Ms Afsheen Zeeshan, lecturer of Department of Government and Public Policy from NDU, Islamabad, spoke about Belt Road Initiative: the new development model for South-South Cooperation. She said that the Silk Road Economic Belt was a series of land-based infrastructure projects, including roads, railways, and pipelines, that focuses on strengthening links between China, Central Asia Russia and Europe.