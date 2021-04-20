Imran is a polarising figure, creating divide in society: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a "polarising figure" who is creating a divide in society.

Iqbal was referring to PM Imran Khan's address earlier today in which he had accused the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif of staying silent when Salman Rushdie's blasphemous book was published.

The premier had said that despite being the prime minister at that time, Nawaz Sharif had failed to register a protest on behalf of Pakistan on international forums against the disrespectful book.

Refuting the PM's claim, Iqbal, speaking in Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", said the blasphemous book was published in 1988, whereas Nawaz Sharif became the prime minister of Pakistan in 1990, therefore, the premier's accusations are baseless.