176 more contract coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A spokesperson for the health department said 176 more people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson, COVID-19 death toll rose to 741 in the district and coronavirus tests of 5,177 people were conducted in public and private hospitals during the same period. He said so far 10,956

patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,733. He said 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 107 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammdabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 243 patients, including 143 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 75, including 26 confirmed were admitted to DHQ hospital, and 37, including 21 confirmed were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammdabad. Some 3,104 COVID-19 patients have quarantined themselves at homes.