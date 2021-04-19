COVID-19 claims nine more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Nine more Covid-19 patients died in Faisalabad here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, the Covid-19 death toll rose to 741 in the district and 206 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

He said 1,655 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said so far 10,946 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,549.

He said 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 107 at the DHQ Hospital for Covid-19 patients. At present, 243 patients, including 143 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 75, including 26 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 2,941 patients are in home isolation.

1,259 shopping malls, marriage halls, private schools sealed: As many as 1,259 shopping malls, plazas, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools have been sealed for violating corona SOPs during the last 34 days in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that 840 shopping malls, 290 restaurants, 44 marriage halls and 88 private schools had been sealed for violating corona SOPs. He told that 59 vehicles had been impounded and Rs 1.9 million fine had been imposed on the lockdown violators. He said that action would be continued against violators for violating lockdown and SOPs of corona.

WHEAT PROCUREMENT CAMPAIGN INAUGURATED: Commissioner Saqib Manan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Sunday inaugurated the wheat procurement campaign by distributing bardana among the farmers at Wheat Procurement Centre Set III. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that 11 centres had been set up in the district for procurement of wheat. He said that applications were being received manually and online for bardana and on daily basis 4pc bardana of total target was being provided. He said that apart from food grain inspectors of the Food Department, the Finance Department staff had also been deployed. He informed that the wheat procurement centres had been set up at Sarshmeer, Darul Ehsan ,Jaranwala City, Bachiana, Rodala Road ,Jhok Ditta, Tandlianwala City, Kanjuani, Mamoun Kanjan and Samundari where all arrangements were being monitored for the convenience of the farmers.

‘BIDDING PROCESS’: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that bidding process of fruits and vegetables in the vegetable markets is being monitored so that the prices could be kept stable.

He said this during his visit to Fruit and Vegetable Market Sadhar to review the auction process of different vegetables and fruits on Sunday. He reviewed the bids for tomatoes, lemons, garlic, onions, apples, bananas and other essential items.