Punjab excise, taxation secretary inspects wheat procurement centres

LALAMUSA: Punjab Secretary Excise and Taxation Waqas Ali Mahmood visited Gujrat and inspected wheat procurement centres. The secretary visited wheat procurement centres at Gujrat, Mangowal, Ramazan Bazaar Shah Jahangir Road, Zahoor Elahi Stadium.

Chairing a meeting, the secretary said wheat procurement target had been set as 20,000 metric tones and staff had been deployed at wheat procurement centres in the district. He said the quota of wheat procurement had been set as 3,000 metric tons for Lalamusa, Gujrat, Jalalpur Jattan, 6,000 metric tons for Mangowal, 5,000 metric tons for Dinga.

Applications for empty sacks are being received online to protect farmers from COVID-19 pandemic. He said flour; sugar and other basic commodities in sufficient quantity had been provided in 10 Ramazan Bazaars of district Gujrat. He said 46,494 bags of 10-kg flour had been supplied in Ramazan Bazaars so far and 31,754 wheat bags had been sold at official rates.

He said 12,007 kg of sugar had been sold in Ramazan Bazaar. Earlier, the DC briefed the Secretary Excise and Taxation Punjab.