Female NGO worker allegedly abused in Khairpur

SUKKUR: SSP Khairpur Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi ordered SP Headquarters Nowsherwan Chandio to investigate the complaint of a female NGO worker, accusing SHO Khohra Police Station, Aijaz Magsi of sexual harassment.

While talking to the media persons at the Khohra Press Club in Khairpur, the female NGO worker claimed the SHO Aijaz Magsi, along with an influential person of the area, had kidnapped her in their private vehicle, when she was on way to her home. She further alleged that the SHO was drunk and in a room of the said police station, he attempted to abuse her sexually. She demanded the authorities to do justice with her and register an FIR against the alleged criminals, including the SHO.

Meanwhile, the accused SHO claimed that she had fought with another woman Roshani Khilji and on her complaint, he had arrested her. SSP Khairpur ordered the in-charge woman complaint cell to meet the complainant to record her statement. He also ordered SP headquarters to investigate the incident. PPP MNA Nafisa Shah has also taken notice of the incident and directed SSP Khairpur to take stern action against the accused SHO and ensure justice to the victim.