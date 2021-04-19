close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

Furniture warehouse gutted by fire

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

A furniture warehouse was gutted by a fire in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire broke out at the furniture warehouse located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D/2.

Following the incident, fire tenders reached the site and controlled the blaze. The spokesperson said a total of four fire tenders and three water tankers participated in the fire extinguishing work. He added that one of the firefighters, Ismail, fell unconscious during the extinguishing work. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and investigations are under way.

