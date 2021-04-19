Furniture warehouse gutted by fire

A furniture warehouse was gutted by a fire in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire broke out at the furniture warehouse located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D/2.

Following the incident, fire tenders reached the site and controlled the blaze. The spokesperson said a total of four fire tenders and three water tankers participated in the fire extinguishing work. He added that one of the firefighters, Ismail, fell unconscious during the extinguishing work. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and investigations are under way.