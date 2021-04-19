Five people, including three friends, killed in road accidents

Five people, including three friends, lost their lives and three others were injured in different road traffic accidents (RTAs) across Karachi on Sunday, according to information received from police officials.

A Gadap city police official said three friends were killed when a trailer carrying watermelons hit their motorbike on the Superhighway in the wee hours, adding that the casualties were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

He said the deceased were identified as 24-year-old Aqib, son of Saleem, 25-year-old Muzaffar and 22-year-old Abdur Razzak, adding that they were friends and lived in the Gulzar-e-Hijri area. The official said the trailer has been impounded and the driver arrested.

A Quaidabad police official said a man was killed when a speeding bus hit his motorbike near Green City, adding that the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Abdur Rehman, son of Abdul Razzaq.

Another man was killed and three others were injured in an RTA on MT Khan Road. The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Raza. Two of the injured were identified as Khursheed, 35, and Adil, 20.