Corona kills six more in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Six more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 732 in the district and 199 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said that 2,530 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period.

He said so far 10,946 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,353. He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 107 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 243 patients, including 143 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 75, including 26 confirmed, were admitted to the DHQ Hospital and 2,766 patients were in home isolation.

Six shopping malls sealed: Six more shopping malls, three private schools and a restaurant were sealed for violation of corona SOPs here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stated that 834 shopping malls, 289 restaurants, 85 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed and 57 public transport vehicles were seized for violating corona SOPs/lockdown since March 15, 2021.

He directed the assistant commissioners to ensure implementation on corona SOPs as there was zero tolerance in this regard.

Corona vaccination: About 214 more senior citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to District Health Officer Dr Ataul Moneem, total 24,597 people had so far been vaccinated. He said that 20,483 had been given the first dose of the vaccine while 4,114 had been given the second dose. He added that vaccination of senior citizens was being conducted daily in five vaccination centres - Sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samundri New Building, Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New Building Tandlianwala and Rural Health Centre New Building Khurrianwala.

Fertilizer dealers booked: Eight fertilizer dealers were booked for overcharging in four districts of Faisalabad division.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said that 202 fertilizer dealers had so far been fined Rs 844,000 during the current year. He was briefing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force Committee on Pesticides and Fertilizers chaired by Commissioner Saqib Manan.

He further said that cases were registered against 18 accused for adulteration of fertilizers and four were arrested.

Grant approved: The District Welfare Fund Board approved Rs 42.26 million as monthly grant on 1,866 applications of widows of gazetted and non-gazetted government employees of various government departments. The amount would be paid to the applicant widows through banks in next three to four days.