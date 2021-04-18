Shahbaz tells visiting Hamza in Jail…: Move courts against govt’s Jati Umra action

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has asked his son, Hamza Shahbaz, to move the courts against the government move for cancellation of the Jati Umra land deeds. Shahbaz termed the government move a retaliatory action, saying that they wanted to use such tactics to pressurise the PML-N. He said the Jati Umra lands were bought legally and there was no anomaly in it. “We will fight the government's political revenge. The government is doing all this to divert attention from inflation,” sources quoted Shahbaz Sharif as having so said.

Party sources said Hamza Shahbaz, PML-N central vice president and leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, met Shahbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday. Other family members and lawyers also accompanied him during the visit.

Hamza inquired about the health of his father during the meeting. Party sources said he also briefed Shahbaz about the current political situation in the country and the issue of cancellation of Sharif family’s Jati Umra land deeds.

Sources said Hamza also discussed the post-bail situation with Shahbaz Sharif. His lawyers also gave legal advice to the father-son duo. However, after the meeting, Hamza Shahbaz left without speaking to the media.